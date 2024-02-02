Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,435 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 243.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Stock Up 0.5 %

MMS stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

