Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,618 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

