Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,067 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,407. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

