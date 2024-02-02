Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,977 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HALO opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

