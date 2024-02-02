Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 592 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DAL opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

