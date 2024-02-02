Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 63,321 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 1,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97.

Crane Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

