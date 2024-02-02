Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 725 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $152.72 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

