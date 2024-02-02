Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 925 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

