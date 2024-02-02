Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 387.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Western Union by 18.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

