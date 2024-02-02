Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

