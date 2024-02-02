Roper Technologies’ (ROP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $580.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $545.50.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROP opened at $545.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

