Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

