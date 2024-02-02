Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 2,709 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $403.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

