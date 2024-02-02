Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

