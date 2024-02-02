Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,602 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.