Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Shares of ASAI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $19.60.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
