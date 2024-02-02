Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 737 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 133,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after buying an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

