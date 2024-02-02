Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 39,327 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.03 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

