Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $152.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

