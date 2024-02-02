Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,105 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CLF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

