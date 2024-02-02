Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,718 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

