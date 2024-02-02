Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 462.2% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 20.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $584.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.