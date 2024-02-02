Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 462.2% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 20.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.2 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $584.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
