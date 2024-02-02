Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $230,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

