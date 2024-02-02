Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 234.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 211,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 147,954 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,162.1% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 736,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

