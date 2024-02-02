Sigma Planning Corp Has $635,000 Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $51.26 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

