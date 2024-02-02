Sigma Planning Corp Has $720,000 Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

