Sigma Planning Corp Has $723,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

