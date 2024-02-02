Sigma Planning Corp Has $814,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

