Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,656,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 172,823 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 156,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,859,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after buying an additional 149,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.