Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.