Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.