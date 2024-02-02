Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

