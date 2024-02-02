Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.