Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

