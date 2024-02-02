Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after buying an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Masco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $44,883,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of MAS opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

