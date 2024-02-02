Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $54.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

