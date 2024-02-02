Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,636 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $56.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

