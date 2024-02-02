Sigma Planning Corp Sells 213 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
