Sigma Planning Corp Sells 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 104.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Clio Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clio Asset Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,182. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $1,041.75 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.43 and a twelve month high of $1,047.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $973.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

