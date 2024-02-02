Sigma Planning Corp Sells 564 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,348,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

