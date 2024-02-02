Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,187 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.94 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

