Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 225,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 103,817 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

