Signaturefd LLC Acquires 5,471 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 1,380,583 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $12,018,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.