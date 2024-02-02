Signaturefd LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $130.23 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

