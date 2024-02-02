Signaturefd LLC Sells 389 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.