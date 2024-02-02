Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLGN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

SLGN opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.48. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

