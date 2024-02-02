SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of SWI opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $189.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,853,000 after buying an additional 1,701,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 98.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 616,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

