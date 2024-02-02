Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 802 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 480.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 119,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after acquiring an additional 98,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $630.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $634.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

