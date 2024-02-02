Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $106.78 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

