Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

